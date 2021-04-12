Legislature advancing key infrastructure and conservation projects

In recent weeks the Montana Legislature has advanced bills to support critical infrastructure and conservation projects across the state.

Starting with House Bill 632, Republicans committed to investing the latest round of federal COVID relief dollars in infrastructure, telecommunications and economic stabilization, which will support our economy for future generations. While it was fiscally irresponsible for Congress to pile up more national debt, we invested the funds wisely.

Several other major infrastructure bills recently passed the House to address long-range planning, reclamation and resource management. Within the bills is funding for conservation programs to enhance Montana’s outdoor heritage and the industries associated with it. House Bills 5, 6, 7, 8, 11 and 14 passed with strong bipartisan support.

These bills provide funding for infrastructure improvements such as municipal wastewater, sewage, stormwater drainage, dams, irrigation, regional water authorities and more. In addition to traditional infrastructure, major investments in rural broadband is a top priority. The future of agriculture, as well as rural business, education and health care, is dependent on reliable broadband access.