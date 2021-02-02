Legislators, please do all you can to support SNAP

I can think of no more rewarding job than helping children in Montana grow, heal and stay healthy. Even with the challenges of the past year, I feel privileged every day to work with other pediatricians, nurses and health care professionals caring for kids.

As a pediatrician, I also understand that a child needs more than access to medical care to be healthy. The sad fact is that too many of the families we see across Montana are struggling to make ends meet, which means children can suffer from inadequate food and poor nutrition. This lack of consistent access to food can have significant short- and long-term consequences for their health and well-being.

According to the Montana Food Bank Network, approximately one out of every five children in our state — 50,000 Montana kids — are likely to live in food-insecure homes, a number that increased by an estimated 36% in 2020. For these children and their families, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides a critical lifeline against hunger’s worst consequences.