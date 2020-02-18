Legislators call for transparency in Colstrip energy decisions

Montana’s energy future demands our attention. As sitting members of the Montana Legislature, it is both our prerogative and duty to oversee energy policy for the state. A key aspect of that policy is the future of Colstrip in general, and Unit 4 in particular. As is well known, two of the four coal powered units at Colstrip were shuttered a few weeks ago. The future of the remaining two units is uncertain, as four of the five owners of Unit 4 are making plans to exit in the next decade or so.

The fifth owner, NorthWestern Energy (NWE) has a different plan. One week ago, the utility filed a request with the Public Service Commission (PSC) seeking approval to acquire an additional 25% share of Unit 4 for one dollar. If the acquisition is approved NWE will own 55% of Unit 4. There are always benefits and costs to any deal. The potential benefits have been articulated by the utility, but potential risks and costs to ratepayers have not. At this point, the public at large (including ratepayers) may be excluded from having any information at all because NorthWestern Energy and Talen Energy (the operator of Colstrip) have asked the PSC to keep cost information confidential by filing what are called protective orders. Thus, the terms of the new coal contract, operations data, budget and capital expenditure projections, and cost estimates for environmental compliance relative to NWE’s ownership in Unit 4 would all be confidential. In these types of business transactions some legitimate items need to be kept confidential, but the entire anticipated budget should not be shielded from the public. Ratepayers will be required to pay the costs; they have a right to know basic parameters. If these broad protective orders are granted there will be no credible information available to ratepayers or lawmakers about estimated future costs of this proposed acquisition.