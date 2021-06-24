This paper recently ran an opinion piece by politicians Galt, Vinson and Knudsen that cannot go unchallenged.

No matter how hard they try to spin the facts, the last legislative session hurt Montana’s resident hunters, anglers and other outdoor enthusiasts more than any in memory. While they correctly note that Montana would not be Montana without the ability to live, work and play outside, their own legislative agenda took dangerous steps toward making this impossible.

Providing landowners with big game tags to do with as they please and drastically increasing the number of tags reserved for outfitters and their wealthy out-of-state clients is but the first step in the move toward the complete Texas style commercialization of our wildlife resources, which properly belong to everyone.

I’m not sure who the “environmental groups” making these allegedly false claims are (probably the same ones whose finances Galt and company sought to “investigate”) but the people I know who were left dismayed by this agenda are hard-working Montanans of ordinary means who are tired of seeing their outdoor heritage wrested away and sold to the highest bidder. We don’t need “shooting ranges and fish cleaning stations.” We need reasonable public access to public lands and waters in accordance with the Montana Constitution.