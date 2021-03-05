Legislative achievements during first half of session

We passed bills to build rural broadband, providing more Montanans with access to reliable, high-speed Internet. We also raised starting pay for new teachers, which will help urban and rural school districts attract quality educators.

Senate Republicans passed legislation allowing doctors to work directly with patients, cutting out insurance middlemen and providing access to more affordable health care. We also expanded access to telehealth, improving rural Montanans access to quality physical and mental health care.

Gov. Gianforte signed into law a bill protecting and expanding Montanans’ Second Amendment rights. The Senate sent to the voters a constitutional amendment that will protect the privacy of Montanans’ electronic data and communications. Bills that protect college students’ rights of free speech and association are moving forward. And three bills that protect the unborn are headed to the governor’s desk.

Numerous bills checking the power of the executive branch, providing oversight of unelected local officials, ensuring election integrity, easing burdensome regulations, helping agricultural producers, securing Montana’s energy future, and addressing the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons are moving forward.