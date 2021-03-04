Legislation would be deeply destructive to Montana's judicial system

Senate Bill 140 is the third and most duplicitous of the package. It should be made clear that this measure deals with vacancies, and not standard judicial elections. If enacted, it would abolish the Montana Judicial Nomination Commission, leaving appointments for District Court and Supreme Court vacancies solely in the hands of one person – the governor – who could appoint any lawyer with zero regard for his or her qualifications, experience, integrity, record or judicial disposition.

Two of us had the unique experience of serving in the House of Representatives before and after the 1972 Constitutional Convention. We not only witnessed its scrupulously nonpartisan crafting (from which we could all learn today), but were also the beneficiaries of its far-reaching vision. Article VII, The Judiciary, was one of the most thoroughly researched and intensely debated provisions. Historically, judicial appointments were not only controversial but the source of some hilarity throughout Montana’s tempestuous history of Copper Kings. The balancing act of the 1972 delegates involved assuring a process to bring forward qualified and honorable candidates while involving but limiting an unfettered executive.