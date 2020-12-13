Leave it better than you found it

As I wrap up my four-year term as your State Auditor, I’m reminded of a common lesson Montana parents teach our children: leave things better than you found them. On a family camping trip that might mean picking up a forgotten piece of litter and leaving behind some extra firewood for the next folks to use. To me right now, it means leaving this office in great shape for our next Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, Troy Downing.

When I was sworn in, Montanans were experiencing massive, double-digit health insurance premium increases every year under Obamacare. I worked with the legislature to enact a reinsurance program to get cost increases under control. Despite a veto in the first legislative session, we got it done the next time and immediately saw the results. Health insurance rates decreased on every single individual market policy from last year to this year, and heading into next year, those lowered rates are largely staying flat.