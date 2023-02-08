A few weeks ago, Sen. Cory Booker accused the Republicans of having surrendered to violence.

This is new in modern American politics, and surely is part of the Trump legacy. It also upsets an historical balance in the conduct of democratic politics and governance in a republic.

I would go a step further and claim that Republicans have weaponized violence. It gives them an advantage when people, whether election officials, school board members, Democratic legislators and state officials or whoever, know that the Republican base includes the sorts of people who will commit violence against Democrats when given the proper signal to do so.

It is a one-sided intimidation factor that democracy never anticipated. The Republican insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, was only the most dramatic example. But other examples are multiplying, including the plot to kidnap the Democratic governor of Michigan and the break-in and attack on Paul Pelosi.

The signals don't always come from Republican leaders; often they are sent out by right-wing propaganda troops, from Fox News on down to the lowest depths of the social media fever swamps.

They come in the form of conspiracy "theories," false accusations against Democratic leaders, denigration of scientists and other experts whom the right regard as having a liberal bias. They come in the form of citizen groups who assail school boards, and wish to dictate curriculum and ban books.

Additional signals come from the religious right, especially in the rhetoric that fuels the sinister power grab of the Christian nationalists, but also from individual preachers (and some Catholic hierarchy) who fuse religion and politics with calls to, in effect, punish the infidel.

All of these are abetted by the gun lobby that wishes to sell more and more guns and ammunition, including weapons designed for military combat, resulting in an oversupply of equipment designed only to kill other human beings. The victims have included, in addition to innocent schoolchildren, non-Christian worshippers, grocery shoppers in Black neighborhoods, Asian-Americans celebrating a Chinese holiday and others not generally regarded as part of the “conservative” coalition.

One might argue that violence is the great equalizer as Democrats reputedly control the scientific and intellectual agencies of society. Democrats intimidate Republicans intellectually, so Republicans intimidate Democrats with violence. (I would argue that corporate money was a more civilized equalizer, and the Republican Party was more decent and respectable when that was the case).

The frightening question(s) we have to answer now relate to whether this Republican discovery of political violence as a weapon is contagious, and whether the civil war, wished for by a few right-wing organizations, is inevitable.

There are still moderate voices, rational minds, champions of the public interest and believers in the foundational principles of our democratic republic in the Republican Party. But the values they, and we, believe in will not hold unless they can recapture what once was the Grand Old Party.

The frightening thing by now is the spectre of a new party base with such a MAGA majority as to render the traditional Republicans ineffective, or even irrelevant. If so, it is time to restructure the American party system.