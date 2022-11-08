Lawrence K. Pettit: Inflation as a political issue

Let’s specify that inflation is real, and that in most elections “the economy” (i.e. how am I personally doing financially?) is the foremost issue for most voters. This isn’t news, but I tire of the simple-minded, superficial repetition of the trope by national news commentators, left and right.

The faulty and unchallenged notion is that inflation is the major issue, and it will hurt Democrats. Well, not necessarily. Not if news media are thoughtful and honest (which we should be able to assume), and not if voters are thoughtful and informed (don’t be too quick to assume this!).

As with all issues, voters should ask and news media should let us know: Where do the two parties stand on the issue (beyond just “for” and “against”). On this, we don’t know what Republicans would have done to avoid inflation, nor what they would propose to tackle it. They don’t have a platform. In 2020 they decided to forgo writing a platform and decided to simply be in favor of whatever Donald Trump wants. Really. Moreover, Republicans in Congress for a number of years now have refused to offer solutions or to participate in shaping bipartisan solutions; they simply resolved to oppose anything the Democrats propose. To obstruct, not to help legislate, and to let the Democrats, as incumbents, take the blame if anything goes wrong. (I should add, they don’t mind attending ribbon-cuttings to grab credit for the successes, even when they opposed their enactment).

Today’s inflation is global. It is caused fundamentally by supply chain interruptions and blockages, due to the pandemic, Putin’s war in Ukraine and growth in number and intensity of climate change-related disasters. When demand exceeds supply, you have inflation. But the rate of inflation in the U.S. is the lowest in the world, largely because of creative measures taken by President Biden to reduce and contain the costs of gasoline, and through his various legislative efforts along with Democrats in Congress. No honest person can gainsay this, but no one seems to be saying it either. Placing this in the global context renders ridiculous the knee-jerk claim that inflation is caused by the policies of the incumbent president, and accordingly should hurt the electoral chances of Democrats. But, alas, ridiculous often wins; we elected Donald Trump president once.

Moreover, the American political culture has been corrupted by the unfortunate degradation of the Republican Party, and by Trump’s lifting up the rock and mainstreaming what was under it (e.g. white nationalists, neo-fascists, Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, you get the idea). Now, as a result, politics has become superficial and ideological, polarization is an ugly reality, and fascism is knocking at the door. Within this context, I suppose news media superficiality on the discussion of inflation is trivial — except that it does affect electoral outcomes, and for the time being we still are a democracy and elections matter.