Lawrence K. Pettit: Gun violence and the American voter

This most recent in a tragic line of gun slaughter of American school children and teachers gives us a perfect example of the inability, or unwillingness, of the American people to connect the dots. If the 70 or 80 or 90 percent of the people who are outraged, and who favor at the very least universal background checks and other sensible gun laws would simply vote only for Democrats for president, the U.S. Senate, the U.S House of Representatives, governor and state legislators, the problem would be solved quickly.

But this won’t happen, in spite of all the evidence that it is Democrats in these positions who consistently favor gun law reform, and it is always Republicans, with NRA money and support, who block such efforts, aided by outmoded rules in the U.S. Senate, gerrymandered districts in the U.S. House, and predominantly Republican elected officials in red states. Look at Texas, where the most recent incident occurred, and where the Republican governor expressed public embarrassment that Texas was only second, and not first among the states in gun purchases last year.

People, fear, will continue to be outraged for a week or so, and then vote as though there is no connection between gun slaughter, lax and permissive rules, and the political identification of the policy-makers.

It’s tempting to be patronizing here, but not in all cases is the refusal to connect the dots from abject stupidity. Much of the explanation is social, cultural and psychological. Our political culture is so polarized today that it is difficult for one side to accord legitimacy to the other, and we know that one party does not regard elections as legitimate unless their side wins. Neither of these conditions is healthy for democracy. The typical Trumpublican voter would vote for the “R” candidate rather than any “D” even if the Republican candidate were exposed as having actually lugged an assault rifle to the school building and murdered the children. Admittedly, this is hyperbole, but how far off reality is it?

So, the voters are really responsible for the child killing, but the voters are almost certain not to do anything about it. Who will? And how?

Dr. Lawrence K. Pettit is retired and lives in Helena.

