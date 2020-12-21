Lawmakers supporting wolf slaughter disgrace our state

Wildlife belongs to you and me, to us all. We need to hear the howl of a wolf, songs of coyotes, to watch otters at play and beavers creating their wetlands that check fires and give us clean water. We have a right to walk our dogs in safety from traps on the public lands we love.

Self-styled elitists like Gianforte and Paul and Jennifer Fielder (now on the Montana Public Service Commission as a stand-in for the oil industry) are names you need to know and understand. They are aggressive in their efforts to destroy wolves, make trapping a constitutional right, and take over Fish, Wildlife and Parks for the trophy hunting industry. They intend to whittle away at public lands. They are profiteers eager to sell out Montana.

Montanans need to hear from you. Wolves belong and their destruction is a disgrace to our state. So too are the representatives who support such a pandering, ill-conceived slaughter.

Write letters to the editor, to your legislators. Speak out for our wildlife, our public lands, public safety from traps. This is no time to sit on the sidelines.

Stephen Capra is executive director of Footloose Montana.

Love 1 Funny 4 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 4