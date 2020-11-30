Lawmakers disregarding health measures put us all at risk

Last week, many nurses were disappointed to see numerous lawmakers gather at our state Capitol without wearing masks, not social distancing, and choosing to shake hands instead of elbow bumps, a simple nod, or at the very least, offer fist bumps for a greeting. Many active and retired nurses from across the state have called the MNA office to express their disappointment and have called these actions “inexcusable.” They want a message communicated to you, our Montana lawmakers, that nurses and other health care workers are working at and over capacity on the front lines of this deadly pandemic. These nurses and frontline workers are caring for YOU and your loved ones at great risk to themselves and their families. This recent blatant disregard for proven public health measures puts them, all our families, and communities at significant risk. Nurses are asking you to be the leaders you were elected to be, set a good example for our state that you represent, and adhere to the public health measures.