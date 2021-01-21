Lawmaker to Montana ranchers: You cannot be trusted

“Cows not Condos” is a popular bumper sticker seen across Montana on everything from flatbed ranch trucks in Miles City to grocery getters in Missoula. The slogan captures one of the few sentiments all Montanans agree on: we value our ranchlands over our subdivisions.

Senate Bill 115 seems to forget that by creating unnecessary bureaucratic red tape and trampling all over private property rights.

Introduced by Sen. Keith Regier (R-Kalispell), SB 115 sends the message that Montana ranchers cannot be trusted to make good decisions with their land, specifically when it comes to conservation easements.

A conservation easement is a voluntary agreement between a landowner and a trusted conservation organization or government agency: in this case, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP). Designed to protect working lands and restrict development, it’s a win-win solution for landowners looking to keep their ranches in the family and to ensure that they remain intact, as they are now.