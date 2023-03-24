Pressures on families with young children are rising: child care, health care, housing, formula, and food are all becoming more expensive.

Children risk falling through the cracks – and growing up without secure access to basic needs has long-term effects on children’s health.

With Montana’s budget surplus, we have a chance to make critical investments in our state’s youth that could ease these pressures and make an important difference in their lives – now and in the future.

But so far, our Legislature is not rising to this task. The Legislature is pushing through a raft of tax cuts to the governor’s desk – nearly $1 billion for this biennium – overwhelmingly favoring short-term rebates for the wealthiest households without key policies to support young families.

The Child Tax Credit, HB 268, was the only piece of the governor’s tax cut package tabled in House Appropriations. A CTC is a low-cost but highly effective way of lifting families out of poverty.

In 2021, Congress temporarily expanded the federal CTC in the American Rescue Plan, creating a monthly tax refund for families with children. The impact was historic. Combined with other federal relief efforts, the CTC drove the US child poverty rate to a record low of 5.2%.

So why has Montana’s version been dropped while other cuts sail through?

This is not the only way the Legislature is short-changing Montana children. Due to recent federal action, states’ Medicaid programs have the opportunity to increase the length of health coverage for women after they’ve given birth.

While Gov. Gianforte proposed extending postpartum Medicaid coverage for 12 months in the executive budget, the Joint Subcommittee on Health and Human Services voted to change the extension to just six months and only for those with a substance use or mental health disorder diagnosis.

This severely limits the efficacy of the postpartum extension and creates unnecessary administrative barriers – when decades of studies show that infants thrive best when their parents are healthy.

In a state that ranks in the bottom five for access to child care, connecting working families with consistent, affordable, safe child care also should be a top priority. Despite this, the House tabled HB 238, which would have improved our child care scholarship program, leaving families stuck paying hundreds more per month toward copayments.

What’s more, legislation undermining public school funding advancing rapidly. HB 408, which expands the private school tax credit, will divert public school funds to private education. These dollars should be invested equitably in a public school system all Montana kids can access and benefit from.

We know the policies that will uplift and strengthen our families and increase the well-being of our children. Right now, we have an opportunity to make long-term investments in our future and help struggling households.

We hope policymakers will recognize how vital this support is and bring relief to those who need it most.