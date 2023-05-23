A year ago today I was knocking doors on Helena’s west side and valley, campaigning to represent House District 79 in the Montana Legislature.

I started conversations with a simple question, “What issues are most important to you?”

I heard a range of responses, but only one answer was consistent across every neighborhood: “I’m tired of how toxic politics are.” I carried that community refrain with me into the Capitol as a representative and it has guided my work every day since.

As we all witnessed, the 68th session was marked by friction and chaos with very personal constitutional rights on the line. While the Republican majority passed several bills that contradict the preamble of our constitution, which promises the “blessings of liberty” for all, we were able to push back and prevent constitutional amendments that would have undermined our way of life in Montana — from the right to privacy, to free and fair elections. These are cornerstones of our lives in Montana. And I am happy to report that they remain firmly in place after the torrential partisan rains of the session.

While wedge issues tried to push us farther from each other, I fought back against that toxicity. It’s what your legislators can accomplish when practical, diligent members of both parties put their heads down and work for their constituents. It’s what I managed to do because I took your advice: I began from a place of rejecting toxicity in politics and focused on our common ground.

Here’s one story:

One of the first bills we heard in the Health Committee was a proposal to enhance immediate access to chemical dependency treatment — an important and sometimes narrow window that often involves significant financial barriers to healing.

First sponsored by a Republican colleague, HB 307 faced an imminent death because of its broad scope. The night before our committee voted on the bill, I woke up at 2 a.m. with an idea to narrow the bill to vouchers for room and board, one of the biggest reported obstacles to entering treatment. I added in a practical appropriation and presented it to our colleagues the next day.

Instead of a quick death, the amended legislation passed out of the committee with overwhelming support, and I became a co-sponsor of the bill. This practical legislation to tackle a real issue in our community flew through both chambers. A few weeks ago I stood shoulder to shoulder with my Republican colleague at the bill signing ceremony.

Along the way, someone asked me, “So you’re saving Republican bills now?” The answer was simple: Yes. I put toxicity aside and fought to save a good idea for our community. I did exactly what my constituents asked.

As the session progressed, I found more common ground in a suite of bills I sponsored and passed.

These bills prioritize our kids and the safe childhood they deserve. As an attorney, former prosecutor, and mom of two, I believe childhood is a sacred space where kids deserve safe care, trusted adults and legislators who are willing to go to bat for them.

The first of these bills brings accountability to a quiet but pervasive source of child abuse in Montana — the “troubled” teen industry. The bill had an unexpectedly wild ride, including a visit from Paris Hilton, who was a survivor of violent abuse in a Montana program. Another bill addresses sexual abuse in families, ensuring offenders are held accountable for unforgiveable crimes against children.

Being a legislator has continuously demonstrated that we can fundamentally disagree on many issues one day and the next day take a walk on common ground in service of our constituents. They — you — deserve nothing less.

With the motion to sine die still ringing in our ears, I’d like to report back to you that I did exactly what you asked of me. I put the toxicity aside and got down to business.

Your advice worked. Thank you for your trust in me, and I’ll see you on the campaign trail soon.