Larry Berrin: Will Congress deliver an early holiday gift for Montana wildlife?

This week, U.S. Congress members are working to finalize the omnibus bill for the rest of the fiscal year. The bill will potentially include funding for Recovering America’s Wildlife Act (RAWA), which would provide Montana with $27 million per year in funding for wildlife and habitat conservation.

Since introduction in the Senate in July 2021, RAWA has gained significant momentum with 36 bipartisan sponsors and cosponsors, and its principles are backed by more than 60 tribes and 1,500 organizations representing state fish and wildlife agencies, sportsmen and women, conservation groups, and industry associations and businesses.

Past investments in wildlife and habitat conservation have yielded great results in Montana, specifically with wetland projects, which have contributed to healthy populations of waterfowl. However, much of our wildlife still needs our help. One out of five of Montana’s mammals, birds, fish, reptiles and amphibians are classified as species of concern. This includes some of our most sensitive species, like the Black Swift, a bird which depends on glacier-fed waterfalls for its nesting sites.

“This would be one of the biggest conservation victories in a generation” says Larry Berrin, Executive Director of Montana Audubon. Montana Audubon is leading the coalition in Montana to support RAWA passage. “By investing in proactive, on-the-ground conservation work, we can provide the resources needed for our Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks to oversee this important effort” says Berrin. The Montana Coalition for Recovering America’s Wildlife (MT RAWA) is a partnership of organizations in Montana who support the passage of RAWA. The state coalition members are:

• Anaconda Sportsmen’s Club

• Clark Fork Coalition

• Heart of the Rockies Initiative

• Hellgate Hunters & Anglers

• Montana Audubon

• Montana Trout Unlimited

• Montana Wildlife Federation

• The Nature Conservancy

• Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership

MT RAWA is part of an extensive national alliance of both nonprofit and for-profit entities that includes Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, REI, Shell, and Toyota.

“The common-sense, cost-effective approach of RAWA is a good fit for Montana. We hope we can count on the Montana delegation to effectively champion the inclusion of this historic legislation as part of the omnibus package,” Berrin added.

In the coming days, please reach out to U.S. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines, and our U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale, asking them to help ensure that the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act is included in the omnibus bill.

Organizations and businesses can join MT RAWA coalition at www.mtrawa.org/join. #RecoveringWildlife.