Land transfer proposals do not tell the whole story

Rep. Steve Gunderson’s, R-Libby, House Bill 320, forbidding the sale of federal lands taken by the state of Montana, now moves to the Senate, a retread of public and transfer proposals from previous sessions going back to 2015, the failures of which may reflect Montanans' overwhelming support for maintaining access to our public lands. Backed by other western Montana Republican Reps. Brad Tschida and Paul Fielder and Sen. Theresa Manzella, the bill represents their belief in less government and more jobs.

Transferring millions of federal acres would increase the state budget due to replacing the management and stewardship expertise of the hundreds of federal employees who would lose their jobs or be transferred out of state. Montana’s budget would also be increased by firefighting costs replacing Federal expenditures of $100 million per year, spending bound to increase as unstable climate impacts lead to unpredictable droughts. Economies of scale realized by federal management and a national taxpayer base would be lost with public land transfers. And while Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service lands may be initial targets, it is not difficult to envision taking over national parks and monuments. How this would affect out-of-state visits is not discussed by public land transfer advocates. Certainly, the pandemic-induced surge in outdoor recreation and out-of-state visitations to Montana’s public lands reflect the importance of public lands nationally and our state economy.