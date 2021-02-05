Land decisions should be made by board accountable to voters

Greetings from Helena. During the last couple weeks, I’ve had two pieces of legislation generate well over 1,500 emails or messages to me, either in support or opposition. One of those bills was Senate Bill 111 that would allow disabled hunters to use crossbows during archery season and the other was Senate Bill 115.

SB 115, brought by Sen. Keith Regier of Kalispell, is an act clarifying the process for easements and land acquisition made by the Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks. From 1992 until 2018, all land acquisitions and easements with a large price tag went through the FWP Commission and then moved onto the State Land Board for final review. That process worked very well for over 25 years and reflected the intent of the Legislature to have the Land Board — made up of Montana’s top five elected officials — review decisions from the FWP Commission. The FWP Commission is made up of members appointed by just one person: the governor.

In 2018, the Land Board delayed voting on a major, $6 million easement when some of their questions about the purchase hadn’t been answered. Governor Bullock then took the issue of Land Board approval to the Montana Supreme Court, and the court ruled that the law Montana had been following for over 25 years did not apply to easements and gave the governor authority to proceed with the easement without Land Board approval.