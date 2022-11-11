Kyle McIntyre: Climate Conversations: Conservatives and the climate

As conservatives, our participation in climate policy debate is essential.

As we’ve seen throughout this series, climate change is a physical reality that’s impacting our environment and economy. But too often it’s conflated with progressive concepts like the Green New Deal. Does acceptance of climate change mean we must embrace big government, heavy regulations, and more social programs? The passage of the IRA demonstrates that climate policy will take shape whether or not we’re involved. It’s essential that we step up and get this right, but we need some foundational principles to guide our response:

• The government doesn’t know best how to solve the problem

• All industries should be able to compete fairly for our clean energy future

• Our economy is vital and calls to deindustrialize are unrealistic

• Proposed solutions cannot disadvantage us against our adversaries

• A domestic-only response won’t solve the problem

Is there an effective climate solution that adheres to these principles? I believe the answer is yes, and it’s based in free-enterprise. A revenue-neutral carbon tax, applied at the source, allows us to put a price on the thing we want less of: carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

Although a tax may seem like a big-government thing, if it’s revenue-neutral the federal budget doesn’t grow. The government’s only role is to incrementally establish a price, in effect saying “I don’t know how to do this, so I’m going to trust the markets instead”. The revenue is instead directed back to taxpayers through tax cuts or dividends, all while prompting market innovation and providing a level playing field for industrial competition.

There are many who support a carbon tax but don’t care if it’s revenue-neutral or accompanied by deregulation. Case in point: the IRA contains an otherwise laudable fee on methane emissions (a less abundant but more potent GHG), but it’s neither revenue-neutral nor accompanied by regulatory rollback. The government got bigger as did the burden to business. This is a prime example of why we need to step up.

A crucial advantage of a price on carbon is that it can be ‘border-adjusted’, meaning also applied to carbon-intensive imports. This preserves and even enhances American competitiveness. But it won’t take long for other countries to realize they’d rather collect that revenue at home, so they’ll introduce a comparable domestic price. Global markets will prove far more effective than any czar or accord when it comes to global emissions reductions.

If adopted, this won’t be the first time conservatives have used the free market to tackle environmental issues. During the Reagan administration, market-based approaches were used to save the ozone layer and mitigate the ill-effects of leaded gasoline. In Bush senior’s administration, a similar approach was used to reduce the pollution that previously caused acid rain. Market-based solutions that minimize the role of government are really our thing, and are one of the most effective tools we have for solving climate.

This is just one example of what conservatives can bring to bear. Perhaps you have other ideas like embracing nuclear, permitting reform, and land-based sequestration. The more we engage the better. But if we accept the false dilemma of ‘do nothing’ vs. the Green New Deal, we’ll end up with inferior policies that compromise our values. We should be able to vote conservative while also voting for the climate, so let’s build support within our ranks and get this done. We owe it to ourselves and our children.