Knudsen will serve Montana well as attorney general

Austin Knudsen is a leader, something that can’t be said of everyone who ascends to a leadership role. During my experience in the Montana House of Representatives, most recently as the majority leader, I worked closely with Austin Knudsen for two sessions.

As speaker of the House, Austin sought the input of fellow caucus members. He used that input, and the guidance of both the U.S. and Montana constitutions, to strategically assess decisions before him, and then made the best choice available. Those qualities are why I’m endorsing Austin Knudsen for attorney general in 2020. The principles upon which Austin Knudsen makes decisions provides you with the confidence that Montanans will be well-served by him as your attorney general.

You will hear and read many things about candidates in all races. The task we all face is cutting through the words to get to the truth of the quality of the person. With Austin, that task is very simple. He tells you who he is and what he stands for, and stands behind what he does, without wavering.

Montanans are seeking leaders in government who are truly public servants. Austin Knudsen, is such a man.

House Majority Leader Rep. Brad Tschida, R–Missoula, represents House District 97 in the Montana Legislature.

