Knudsen must resign for abuse of power, use of MHP in dispute

I remember as a little boy having an army of little plastic soldiers.
They were mine to command. It was a mini-power trip to order around my private little army to do my bidding in my make-believe world.
Apparently, our Culbertson-farm-boy-turned-attorney-general thinks he has his own army in the form of the Montana Highway Patrol.
When a Republican friend of Attorney General Austin Knudsen asked for a personal favor involving the health care of her COVID-stricken mother, Knudsen dispatched a Highway Patrol trooper to threaten and scare the hell out of the medical professionals caring for the elderly woman at St. Peter’s Health in Helena.
What an extraordinarily inappropriate and blatantly politically partisan move.
Subsequently, the Helena Police Department, Lewis and Clark Attorney’s Office and the Lewis and Clark sheriff suggested Knudsen had overstepped his jurisdiction.
Knudsen’s office first claimed it had the authority to order the Highway Patrol to nose around the health care of a GOP loyalist because of a general statute listing actions that Montana considers crimes. A few days later, Knudsen’s spokesman chose another law as justification: one creating the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit within the Justice Department.
That unit has the authority to investigate alleged fraud or abuse involving Medicaid applicants, recipients and providers. But that’s not the problem with what Knudsen did. He had no business sending a trooper to investigate a health care matter.
First, the law says the jurisdiction of Highway Patrol officers is “offenses on highways, rest areas and state highway properties adjacent to the highway involving motor vehicles (emphasis added).” The patrol is an extraordinary organization of officers well-trained to carry out its self-described mission of “protecting the lives of those who travel on Montana’s highways.”
The patrol is not intended to be a state police force involved in myriad disputes and certainly not trained to roam hospital halls assessing the quality of health care provided by medical professionals.
I recall my days as a reporter covering legislative sessions in the 1980s (when little Austin was barely out of diapers) and the debates over fears that the Highway Patrol would be transformed into such a force. The concern among lawmakers was that the organization would end up with unbridled power. With Knudsen in office, that appears to be exactly what is happening. (By the way, this is the same man inanely endorsed by the Independent Record last fall as the best choice to “do the most good as Montana’s next attorney general.”)
Second, the fraud unit is required by law to “communicate and cooperate with and … provide information to other federal, state, and local agencies” when there is an investigation. That clearly wasn’t done in this case, according to the Helena and Lewis and Clark County officials who questioned Knudsen’s move. In addition, nothing in the statutes establishes the Highway Patrol as an unrestricted investigative arm of the fraud unit.
Here’s the issue folks: The Culbertson farm boy doesn’t understand that as attorney general he does not have his own personal army of troopers that he can utilize for political purposes.
I have known dozens of Highway Patrol officers over the years and found them to be among the most brave, dedicated and professional in all of law enforcement. I sympathize with patrol members for any stain left on that reputation by Knudsen’s misguided actions.
Montanans should be appalled by his indiscriminate use of the patrol to act beyond its jurisdiction. Montanans should be damn scared that he will continue to abuse the power of his office by using the patrol to inappropriately deal with a property dispute, a home burglary or a house fire – so long as the matter involves a complaint from a fellow Republican.
Knudsen should either resign or be removed from office before he orders his troops to strike again.
Bob Anez was a journalist for 30 years, including more than two decades covering state government and politics for The Associated Press in Helena.