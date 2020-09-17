Know your PSC candidates and choose wisely

2. The willingness to devote long hours to the job, and possessing the intellect to understand what’s said and read. The PSC commissioner job offers a unique opportunity to cheat your employer – the public – if that’s your goal. Commissioners who lack a work ethic can get by doing very little to earn their $109,000 salary. Unfortunately, I have seen multiple examples of this. To these commissioners, the “work” is in the getting elected. After that, they flaunt their title and do little else. Good commissioners, with an active conscience, put at least 40 to 50 hours a week into the job, and do an enormous amount of reading for each case that comes before the Commission. They have an intellectual curiosity for all areas that the PSC regulates, and are constantly striving to self-educate, self-improve and gain a stronger grasp on the many responsibilities the job entails.

3. Integrity, fidelity, transparency and adherence to the law and to the established policies of the PSC. It cannot be emphasized too strongly, the legal and fiduciary responsibilities that rest on the shoulders of every Public Service Commissioner. The work of the Commission impacts many millions of dollars and the lives and businesses of every resident in the state. Persons who are inclined to play it fast and loose with the truth, or who are drawn to game-playing and deal-making out of the public eye have no place on the Public Service Commission. Both the internal and statutory rules commissioners are required to follow are there to protect the ratepayers and the integrity and credibility of the Commission itself. They cannot be compromised. It follows that any commissioner who has a problem with openness and total public transparency is a commissioner who is in the wrong job.