Killing public employee unions is all about power

So-called right-to-work bills introduced in this lamentable legislative session meant to maim or kill public employee unions are not really about public employees’ freedom to make their own individual, self-serving deals with their public employers.

For sure, there are Social Darwinist legislators who cynically believe dog-eat-dog labor/management relationships would be a good thing across Montana public schools, health care, law enforcement and infrastructure development.

But that is not their primary motive.

Stripping public employees of their right to organize into unions that represent employee collective interests is about power. Power. The power public employee unions have beyond the bargaining table. The power public employee unions have to help shape our political discourse and social compact.

Maim or kill public employee unions ... and maybe right-to-work advocates can shrink government and the public institutions government exists to maintain and enhance into small enough mass to drown in a bathtub.

Maim or kill public employee unions ... and maybe right-to-work advocates can privatize for unaccountable private profit at public expense the public institutions they replace.