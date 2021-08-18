Killing more otters would be a waste of wildlife

This gets back to river otters, once a species in serious decline and still a species that is classified as Endangered by CITES (Convention on the International Trade in Endangered Species) appendix II. River otters do not mate until their second year of life; they also have a delayed gestation period, often up to a year. They usually have one to three kits at birth. They reproduce every two to three years, so they have slow reproduction rates.

They are often caught in beaver sets, so they are already bycatch and trappers do not have to report such incidents. They give birth from February to April, meaning during a part of the trapping season. Young kits are blind at birth and need more than three months to learn to swim.

So a beautiful and sensitive animal, one that can be impacted by water quality, is allowed to be trapped. Not only that, but we are going to expand the number to provide “recreation” for a handful of people that do not care about the animal, its life or its social interactions. No, this is about bragging rights, an ability to kill an animal that brings joy and surprise to so many. One that is not territorial or harmful to the waters or lands.