Kevin Farron: Pick or choose: Montana hunters lose

With the goal of improving elk management, FWP's advisory group has proposed productive ideas regarding shoulder seasons, the hunt roster, block management and improving hunter behavior.

But their proposal to “pick your season/weapon” misses the mark.

While the intent of reducing hunting pressure on public lands is solid — and this hunting change is likely inevitable as Montana’s population grows, access to inaccessible elk isn't improved, and hunters fail to engage when it matters — now is not the time for this last resort.

FWP just made sweeping changes to elk hunting and tag allocations that haven't gone into effect yet. The new “pick your district” for elk hunters serves the same purpose as “pick your season/weapon”: spreading out hunting pressure. Let’s try this first.

The Fish & Wildlife Commission and FWP are currently being sued for having “too many” elk. (Many people disagree). If there's “too many” elk and plenty of hunters, let’s focus on connecting these dots rather than reducing hunting opportunities.

It’s arguable whether this proposal will reduce hunting pressure as desired. I have two weeks to hunt elk, so instead of hunting a week in archery and a week in rifle, I’d hunt two weeks in one of them; that's not a pressure reduction. Other Western states with shorter pick-your-weapon seasons illustrate this pressure issue already. Some bowhunters might like this idea, but casual archers may end up chasing bugling bulls in September, too, opting to pick up a rifle for antelope, deer and widely available cow B hunts later. Hunters will be on the landscape regardless.

Essentially, when it comes to pressure, we need to look more broadly than at just bull elk hunters. Elk don't know if we’re hunting antelope, upland birds, fall bears or deer — or if we have a widely available cow B rifle tag. If an elk feels pressured, it runs for cover. We need to look at hunting pressure as a whole.

Part of the problem is that many of these opportunities are unlimited for nonresidents. Even deer and elk, which are theoretically capped, are still seeing far more than 10% of licenses: 66,624 deer and elk licenses went to nonresidents in 2021, and FWP just made cow tags unlimited for nonresidents in many areas (some even valid on public lands), so that number is likely to climb. Maybe it’s time FWP limits all nonresident hunting opportunities to a reasonable cap or the 90/10 split.

One fix could be copying FWP’s response to antelope populations. Instead of throwing out more tags, giving an additional cow B tag would allow permit holders in limited-entry areas where cow harvests are needed, leading to greater harvests without added pressure.

Of course, pressure is a result of both hunter numbers and access to huntable acres. Better hunter behavior could lead to more private lands open to public access, while Habitat Montana-funded easements and acquisitions could open more places to hunt. Hunters need to recognize this, police our own ranks and get engaged.

Most importantly, FWP's elk management plan states, “To avoid over-harvest of accessible elk on public lands or private lands open to hunting, the inaccessible elk may not be included in objective numbers." Yet FWP continues to include these elk, leading to inflated tag numbers and six months of hunting. If FWP managed for the actual number of accessible elk, that would improve the crowding issue. As FWP begins to rewrite their 2005 management plan, this is the kind of feedback they need to hear at elk plan public scoping meetings happening now around the state.

While I appreciate the work FWP’s elk advisory group is doing, there are other more effective and palatable ways to address crowding. We should demand that those ideas are exhausted before we force Montana’s hunters into giving up half of our hunting heritage and fall tradition.

If we’re forced to pick or choose, we all lose.