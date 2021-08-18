Keeping our kids in school, safely

As Montana families are preparing to send children back to school, we are confronting the uncomfortable fact that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, much as all of us dearly wish it were.

Late spring brought big reductions in COVID-19 case rates from the circulating alpha variant. But what we’re dealing with now, the delta variant, behaves differently. It is two to three times as contagious and may also cause more severe illness in young people. In states with low immunization rates, we are once again seeing overflowing hospitals. This means no one gets good medical care, whether it be for car accidents, cancer or heart attacks. We are also seeing more children hospitalized daily than at any prior point the pandemic.

The Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, representing 146 pediatric providers in our state, prioritizes children’s health. We know that attending school with peers is important to children’s well-being. We know that can be done safely. We urge schools to make that in-person school experience possible: to take part in tried and tested measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, to reduce the need for repeated quarantines and illness that result from uncontrolled spread.