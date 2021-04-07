Keep Helena's mountain parks motor-free

“All trails on this map are for nonmotorized uses only.”

Yet the city Recreational Department seeks to open this steadfast rule to weakening change, questioning whether motorized e-bikes (defined in 26 states including Montana as “a bicycle equipped with fully operable pedals and an electric motor…”) are in fact "motorized." Incredibly, they are blind to the obvious.

Electric motorized bikes weigh on average 45-50 pounds and up to 70 pounds, and can travel 20-28 mph. New models advertise greater speeds and faster climbs. All current South Hills trail users -- runners, hikers, mountain bikers, families, birdwatchers -- would be forced to compete on mountain trails with new electric motor vehicles capable of greater speed, weight and unlimited climbing.

City Parks has no capacity to manage motor vehicles on mountain trails. If the city lifts this key protection, it will quickly spill over as rampant motor vehicle violations on adjoining nonmotorized National Forest trails. The nonmotorized trail system so many have worked so long to create begins to unravel.