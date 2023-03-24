March has been proclaimed as Montana Agriculture Month by Gov. Greg Gianforte.

Nationally, March 19-25 is Ag Week with March 21 slated as National Ag Day. What does this mean to you?

Hopefully good things.

It means agriculture is getting more recognition for the good things our farmers and ranchers do. Besides feeding the world, in Montana we raise the best beef in the world and the best crops in the world. Chances are there are even a some crops I am not familiar with that will rank as the best in the world.

That makes me proud.

Yet, it goes beyond food production. I see Montana farmers and ranchers as excellent caretakers of the land and the food production is a reward of our hard work. I’m sure the majority of farmers and ranchers agree with me in saying that if I were in it for the money, I would have been gone a long time ago. The rewards outweigh the money by far.

Those rewards include watching new calves hit the ground, even though it’s cold, and within hours, bouncing around like kids playing, and that brings mile-wide smiles to me. It’s having my 4-year-old and 2-year-old grandsons come over and say “Papa K, let’s go check cows!” It’s watching the new crops emerge and grow all summer into a beautiful hay or grains. It’s watching those calves grow and come home in the fall weighing well and being healthy. It’s watching the range (grasslands) get healthier every year due to the way we manage them.

This list is long.

Is it roses every year? No.

We are coming off years of serious drought. I have neighbors, family and friends who put in crops with no return, sell cows because of no grass, watch grasshoppers invade and eat everything in sight, their operating expenses nearly double, markets going south, only to hope and pray they can do it over again next year.

We daily fight for our industry against those who don’t support or agree with what we are doing. These fights take a toll not only financially, but emotionally. Why do we continue? We truly care for the land; it’s the moments of giving back, such as being a Montana Farm Bureau Federation member and leader. The Montana Farm Bureau is the Voice of Agriculture protecting us from anti-agriculture factions who aren’t producers or landowners, yet they think they know better than those who have managed the land for generations.

It’s educating young kids about agriculture with our Lewis & Clark County Farm Bureau Annual Ag Day in May. It’s helping start the Ag Education program and FFA program in the new high school. It’s seeing the high school FFA kids learn, smile and be proud of their young chapter. The list of smiles is long.

A big thank you to the folks who support us in agriculture. The 6 a.m. MO Country (radio station) Pledge of Allegiance and national anthem while I’m baling hay just before sunrise is icing on the cake, and reminds me I’m a lucky man to be an ag producer living in this great state.