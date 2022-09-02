Kari Hong: We won’t stop fentanyl unless we identify the real problems

Fentanyl use is a serious public health problem. In 2021, approximately 107,000 Americans died from a drug overdose, and of those, approximately 71,000 deaths involved fentanyl. Fentanyl is cheaper than heroin and nearly 50 times more potent.

Governor Greg Gianforte, Senator Steve Daines, Representative Matt Rosendale, Attorney General Austin Knudsen, and Ryan Zinke, who is running for Congress, recently claimed that shutting down the southern border will solve the problem. But they’re wrong.

I’m dismayed that our public leaders are blaming immigrants for a multi-faceted problem that has real policy responses.

The best way to stop fentanyl’s source is not in Mexico, but in China. China has cracked down on precursor chemicals for countries like Australia who partner with them. We must too.

Second, detecting fentanyl has been difficult because officers must individually screen more than 88 million vehicles that travel across ports of entry each year and millions of packages that arrive at airports each day.

Third, fentanyl is not an immigration problem, and when we don’t know the actual problem, we won’t get the right solution. In June 2022, Biden invested $1.5 billion more in smart technology along the border, and guess what, Mexico really did pay for it.

Smart technology, in comparison, is cheaper, targets the real problem, and works.

Fourth, the War on Drugs taught us that we cannot criminalize addiction. Governor Gianforte knows this and has wisely started the HEART program for treatment and prevention. But this initiative is sorely underfunded.

On the Blackfoot reservation, in 2022 alone, 13 people have tragically died from fentanyl. In Montana, the overdose death rate for Indigenous people is twice that of white people. One reason why is that the Indian Health Service is “chronically underfunded.”

The Blackfoot reservation does not have a single treatment facility that can help someone detox from opioid addiction.

And 90% of Montanans with alcohol and drug use disorders do not receive care.

Instead of the border, our leaders need to go to Helena and invest our state’s $1 billion surplus in affordable and accessible programs that reduce the demand for drugs.

Lastly, scapegoating the wrong people is never good policy, especially since ending immigration will hurt our nation. Reduced immigration has caused inflation to persist, and without immigration, the Social Security trust fund will be depleted by 2034.

Although blaming others may score short-term political points, our shared well-being depends on supporting officials who genuinely keep our communities safe.