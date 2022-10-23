Justice Ingrid Gustafson: Setting the record straight

I was raised in Billings. My grandparents were cattle ranchers between Absarokee and Red Lodge. I am married (34 years) and have two children — my daughter is a Major in the USAF serving in the medical corps and my son and son-in-law are both elementary education teachers. I graduated from both Montana State University and the University of Montana School of law. I practiced law in Billings for 16 years representing farmers, ranchers, teachers, and small businesses. From this, I learned how overwhelming the legal system is for people and the significant impact our judicial decisions have in people’s lives. In 2004 Governor Judy Martz appointed me as a District Court judge in Yellowstone County where I served for 14 years. Following that, I was fortunate enough to be appointed to the Montana Supreme Court where I’ve served for the last 5 years.

My opponent continues to advance fibs such as being a 4th generation Montanan (my opponent was born in Virginia and his parents spent their careers living in Virginia and overseas) to complete falsities regarding my work and that of the Montana Supreme Court. In my experience, when lies and misinformation go uncorrected, they are perpetuated. I write to set the record straight.

By the time I had practiced law for 16 years and became a District Court judge, my opponent had not yet finished law school. As a District Court judge, I handled close to 15,000 cases and have participated in another 1,100 at the Montana Supreme Court. During that time, my opponent has appeared in only 74 state district court cases and in a handful of relatively inconsequential matters before the Montanan Supreme Court.

My opponent touts his leadership of the PSC yet the PSC continues to be mired in ongoing dysfunction and its recent efforts to limit public comment and participation provide evidence of leadership that does not put public service to Montanans first.

My opponent pushes a false narrative that I do not protect Montana jobs and small businesses, showing his lack of understanding of the work of a Justice. Neither I nor the Montana Supreme Court has done anything other than perform the job — to interpret and consistently apply the law and Constitution to disputes coming before the court. Montana’s business community is thriving and it is in large part the Court’s consistent and even-handed application of our laws and Constitution that has created and sustained Montana’s positive business climate. Court performance outcomes during my tenure indicate Montana court users have high confidence and satisfaction with the Montana Supreme Court with overall approval ratings from 88-90%.

I am proud of my work and that of my colleagues in making Montana a place where families, businesses, farms, and ranches thrive.

The idea that I am “pro-criminal” is absurd. We all want safe communities and protecting community safety is at the forefront of all judicial decision-making. In my nearly 20-year judicial career though I’ve had to make difficult decisions and, at times, when a proceeding has not provided the fundamental fairness required by our Constitution, I along with my fellow Justices, have had to overturn convictions and order new trials. These decisions are not made lightly, but made to uphold the very foundations of our Constitution and provide the fairness it guarantees to all.

Finally, my opponent continues to interject partisan politics into a non-partisan race when he knows full well from the public campaign finance reports that my support is broad-based, and unlike his, comes from everyday Montanans of all political parties and people who are independent from across our state, not out-of-state national lobbying, partisan entities, and partisan politicians.