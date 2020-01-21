I have over 30 years of combined training and experience in Corrections and Law Enforcement. I began my career in 1985 as a correctional officer with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. In 1992, my family and I moved from Huntsville, Texas to Helena, Montana.
In 1993, I began my Montana Law Enforcement career as a Police Officer under the late East Helena Police Chief, Ronald McGinnis. In 1997, I began my 20-year career with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office serving under Sheriff Chuck O’Reilly as resident Deputy for Augusta, Montana in addition to covering Wolf Creek and Craig, Montana. I was promoted to Captain/Jail Administrator in 2003 by Sheriff Cheryl Liedle and served in that capacity for 5 years. In the last 8 years of my career with the Sheriff’s Office, I served as Sheriff Leo Dutton’s Undersheriff. My most recent position was with the Montana Department of Justice as a Training Specialist/Risk Management Program Manager.
As Justice of the Peace, I will be steadfast in interpreting evidence in accordance with the law alongside protecting the constitutional rights of citizens. A Justice of the Peace must, first and foremost, be the embodiment of impartiality. I am committed to treating citizens in a fair and impartial manner without prejudice.
I look forward to meeting with the citizens of Lewis and Clark County during the election process and explaining why my qualifications make me an excellent candidate for Justice of the Peace.
