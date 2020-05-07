Join me in supporting Dudik for attorney general

Kimberly and I have a lot in common. I first became acquainted with Kimberly at Montana’s law school. Kim was one of the first-year students in my Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Amendment criminal law class. Of the 90+ people in that class Kimberly was one of the standouts. She always came to class prepared and ready to analyze, discuss and argue the principles of law at issue. I knew she was going to be a great lawyer and public advocate -- and that is exactly what she became.

Kimberly has done so much for our state, but I want to focus today on her work for our elections in Montana. Through her 18 years as an attorney and eight years as a state legislator, Kimberly has fought against anonymous and dark money; banned foreign money in our elections; supported same-day voter registration and online voter registration; ensured adequate funding for satellite voting sites; pushed for increased election transparency; and fought back against attempts to limit our right to vote, especially in Indian Country. I know from experience that Montana needs a comprehensive approach to safeguarding our right to vote, including keeping dark money out of our elections so the voices of everyday Montanans, not rich and powerful special interests, are heard; ensuring voting rights of all eligible voters; and fighting back against attempts to infringe on our right to vote.