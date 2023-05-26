Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Montana Commissioner Troy Downing's management of HB 62 has stirred substantial controversy within the local bail bond sector due to its adverse implications, seemingly disregarded during the bill's formulation.

Downing's inadequate industry understanding, combined with a significant lapse in incorporating bail bond professionals' input, allowed this detrimental legislation to harm Montana's businesses negatively. A thorough exploration of Downing's legislative blunders concerning bail premiums and fugitive recovery licensing is essential, based on verifiable facts, data and comparative analysis.

Under Downing's supervision, HB 62 initiated significant changes to Montana's bail bond laws. Despite incorporating a new surety bail bond insurance license and rigorous application and training procedures, Downing utterly disregarded urgent industry issues. This negligence, such as excessive bail premiums, exploitative payment plans, and the ensuing debt burdens on individuals, created an unstable business environment, particularly vulnerable to larger out-of-state corporations.

Downing's failure to regulate bail premiums represents a significant lapse in his commitment to consumer protection and industry standardization. By neglecting the mitigation of predatory practices and the preservation of public trust, the commissioner's actions have stifled the growth and survival of small, locally-owned bail bond agencies, integral to Montana's economy and community. His legislative mistakes have jeopardized these businesses, which offer custom services, reinforce community connections and maintain industry integrity through their understanding of the local legal system.

In an attempt to amend Downing's mistakes, the Montana Bail Agents Association proposed their own legislation, HB 808, intending to self-regulate the industry. Downing, despite initially promising not to oppose their bill, later wrote a letter to the governor, accusing the industry of "price fixing." This action effectively vetoed the bill, further endangering local businesses and giving an unjust edge to larger, out-of-state corporations.

While Downing's concerns about "price fixing" and competition deserve recognition, regulating bail premiums is crucial for consumer protection, industry standardization, predatory practices prevention and public trust maintenance. It guarantees financial transparency, risk balancing and contributes to a fairer and more accessible bail system. By supporting small, locally-owned bail bond agencies, Montana can preserve local employment and uphold a high standard of service and accountability within the industry.

One regrettable incident in Butte in December 2021, involving a mishandled recovery, was used by Downing as a justification to advocate for sweeping industry changes. The commissioner should have been cognizant of the agent involved, as suggested by legal filings on his own website. These filings underscore issues of debt and payment plans, which lie at the heart of problems associated with industry "bad actors." Necessary amendments to the bill could address these issues.

Further incidents of concern, such as unethical practices identified by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, highlight the need for regulation. These include "churning" clients, where principals are jailed to fulfill forfeiture notices, then immediately bonded out again for a fee. Additionally, the case of Friedell LLC, trading as Freedom Bail Bonds, reveals unfair interest rates, undisclosed fees and issuing bail surety bonds without proper appointment.

Downing's refusal to collaborate and understand the bail bond industry has resulted in the regrettable fallout from HB 62. His denial of the bill's potential issues and his failure to support bail premium regulation and local Montana bail businesses further display his detachment from the industry's realities. By vetoing HB 808, Downing has bolstered large out-of-state corporations at the expense of local enterprises, exhibiting his lack of empathy and understanding for the local bail industry.

Despite HB 62's strict qualification and training programs, its licensing provisions have created an uneven balance between Montana residents and nonresidents. This unintended disparity, stemming from Downing's inadequate understanding of industry nuances and disregard for diverse training standards across states, is a significant setback for Montana's residents and the local bail bond industry. His failure to consider varying training standards across states reflects his lack of foresight and understanding of the industry, thereby favoring out-of-state applicants and disadvantaging Montana residents.

This error underscores the commissioner's inability to craft equitable legislation that supports all stakeholders in the bail bond industry.