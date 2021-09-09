John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act needs our support

The Voting Rights Act of 1965 marked a major turning point in the United States: it outlawed state and local laws designed to prevent people of color from voting and it required the federal government to enforce the protection of equal voting rights. In Montana, the Voting Rights Act invalidated the state restriction permitting only taxpayers to vote, allowing many Native Americans to vote for the first time.

The Voting Rights Act is an important pillar of our representative democracy. Access to the vote is not about politics; it’s about justice and equality. As recently as 2006, Congress renewed key Voting Rights Act provisions with wide bipartisan support.

However, in 2013 the U.S. Supreme Court destabilized representative democracy when it issued Shelby County v. Holder, rolling back key voting rights enforcement provisions of the Voting Rights Act. Without the enforcement powers of the Voting Rights Act, lawmakers in states, counties, cities and towns across the country passed laws and adopted practices that make it harder for voters of color and language minorities to register and vote. Here in Montana, the 2021 Legislature passed several bills curtailing access to voting, bills that disproportionately affect Native Americans as well as students and seniors.