I would like to respond to the Guest View, “Climate change – a second look” by Tom Rasmussen in the May 5 IR Opinion page.

When I read Mr. Rasmussen’s opinion piece my first reaction was exasperation that an opinion piece full of repeatedly refuted, tiresome climate change denying tropes is being printed in the IR. In fact, some social media sites refuse to permit disinformation from the group Climate Intelligence to remain on their sites.

As an antidote to the nonsense in his guest view, I would refer readers to the website Skeptical Science for a point-by-point refutation of climate change myths, including some put forward in this piece.

The oxymoronically named Climate Intelligence, which he cited, is anything but.

Many of the signatories to the Committee of 1,100 petition referred to in his piece are members of Koch Brothers-funded organizations (think Dark Money, Montana) or employed by or affiliated with the oil industry. It is not in reality all that significant that “1,100 scientists and scholars” signed the petition.

Out of millions of scientists and scholars in the world it is not such a heavy lift to dredge up 1,100 whack-a-doodles or self-interested individuals to sign. Not all that different from the anti-science stance of the small number of medical professionals who are anti-vaccine. It should also be noted that very few of the signatories are climate scientists.

The simple fact is that actual climate scientists, who do actual research on climate and who have their actual studies undergo rigorous scrutiny through the peer review process, have almost unanimously concluded that climate change is real, is largely human caused and that climate change will only become more extreme without major reductions in greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

Mr. Rasmussen raises an important and legitimate point in the environmental damage and human exploitation in the mining of rare earth metals. As individuals and governments, we certainly need to continue to demand better mining practices and worker treatment as well as research into less polluting alternatives to lithium and other rare earth metals.

This does not, however, alter the need to move to a world powered by renewable energy as quickly as possible to mitigate and prevent the dire social, economic and environmental consequences of a warming planet.

Mr. Rasmussen ends his piece, paradoxically, with a number of sound recommendations related to renewable energy, factory farming and regenerative agricultural practices.

Well, good on ya! I would recommend, Tom, you take a closer look at the questionable, to say the least, sources you referenced in your opinions on climate change.