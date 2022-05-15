John E. Cech: Congratulations to the Carroll College class of 2022!

This year’s class was a very special class for me, as the majority of the class of 2022 began at Carroll College the same year that I did — 2018. On Saturday, 228 undergraduate and graduate students walked across the Carroll College stage in Nelson Stadium in front of several thousand people to receive their degrees. It has been a wild four years! Their first three semesters were completely normal…It was the start of an adventure. The great adventure of the rest of their lives.

Then in February and March of 2020, something happened that will likely be remembered in the world history books forever — the beginning of the great COVID-19 pandemic. At first we thought, “it will pass by Easter of 2020” — but it did not.

Like the rest of the world, this campus became silent in less than two weeks as students returned home to their parents or hometowns. I shall never forget a Facebook post of a student in St. Charles singing in an empty hallway her last night on campus in late March of 2020. It was both beautiful and eerie as she was the last student in that hall for what would be several months.

However, fall of 2020 brought new hope — we returned in person and persisted. Masks became necessary for the better part of two years, but I must say the last couple of months have been so joyful as students, faculty, and staff see one another’s smiling faces once again.

This graduating class will always have a special place in my heart — not only because they were the first full class of my presidency here but because they endured such challenging times.

This graduation was also an opportunity to recognize a very generous alumnus, Ray Kuntz, class of 1977. Ray has provided transformational support for our students over the years. He has personally supported 613 students with scholarships and has provided the college with its largest single donation in its history, which was used to build two of Carroll’s year-round, independent living student apartment buildings. Ray provided an inspirational message for our students and their families.

Finally, we welcomed over 65 of our “Golden Grads” to campus for the celebration weekend. It was wonderful to be able to honor graduates from the classes of 1952, 1960-62 and 1970-72!

My deepest thanks and appreciation to the faculty and staff of Carroll who have supported these students for the past four years and to the Helena community for welcoming our students and ensuring Helena felt like their home! Go Saints!

John E. Cech, Ph.D. is president of Carroll College.

