Saturday, May 13, was a grand day not only for Carroll College but for the community of Helena and all of Montana.

Three hundred and thirteen graduates walked across the stage to receive their degrees with a very special degree awarded to a student who began his journey at Carroll in 1961.

Let’s break down the class of 2023 just a bit. We had 288 students receiving their bachelor’s degrees with 11 of them being students in our accelerated nursing program. We awarded 20 Masters of Social Work and five Masters of Accountancy. Students from Montana represented 51% of our graduates while the remainder came from 25 states and four countries (Argentina, Iceland, South Africa, Spain, China, and Italy).

Some other fun facts:

Six of our graduates were named Emily or Emilie.

Six are named Emma.

Six are named Alyssa.

Five are named Abigail/Abbigale/Abby.

Five are named Grace.

Four are named Joseph.

And four are named Katherine.

Seventy-five of our graduates were athletes, seven were military veterans, eight were ROTC participants who are now commissioned officers, and 10 were forensics participants.

The top majors represented in the Class of 2023 were: nursing; health sciences; business, management and marketing; biology; anthrozoology; master of social work; psychology; public health; accelerated nursing; civil engineering; biochemistry/molecular biology; and business accounting & strategic finance.

Carroll’s graduates will go out into the world as new Saints. Their ages range from 20-80. One of my favorite statistics is the fact that after five years, 72% of our graduates are working in Montana. Carroll is a net importer of talent to Montana, and we play a vital role in workforce development. I might also add, we do this at no cost to the taxpayers of Montana.

Given that we just concluded National Nursing Appreciation week, I am pleased to share 43 nursing students graduated with their BSN degree. So far, 32 have already accepted job offers in Montana (12), Wyoming, Idaho, Washington, Alaska, Utah, California, Texas, Oklahoma and Minnesota with four going to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. They will be working in a variety of nursing areas including: home health & hospice, medical, surgical, pediatric, oncology, ICU, ER and NICU.

We were delighted to award a Bachelor of Arts in Biology degree to Dr. Peter Kamperschroer who attended Carroll from 1961-1964 and then, on the advice of the college, transferred to Loyola University in Chicago to begin work on his Medical Doctor (MD) degree. The understanding was that upon completion of his MD, the college would award his BA. For some unknown reason, this did not happen and as a result, Dr. Kamperschroer would go through his entire career with only a single degree to his name — an MD.

Upon learning about this oversight, we were able to finally award him his degree from Carroll. He will be added in our Alumni Office to the Class of 1965.

Carroll has been an incredibly special place since Bishop John Patrick Carroll founded it as a Catholic Diocesan College in 1909. It was initially named Mount Saint Charles College, and the name was later changed by the board of trustees in 1932 to Carroll College in honor of Bishop Carroll, who died in 1925.

For the past 113 years, Carroll has sent graduates into our community, state, nation and the world to be voices of reason, scientists, entrepreneurs, business leaders, doctors, nurses, teachers, engineers, historians, priests, bishops, authors, political scientists, attorneys and most importantly, to be SAINTS!

I would like to thank the community of Helena and our many community, nonprofit, government, business, and health care partners who engage our students with internships, clinical placements, student teaching placements, volunteer opportunities, and many other forms of support.

Helena, and our neighboring communities and counties, we love you and appreciate the incredible bond and relationship Carroll has with you!

GO SAINTS!