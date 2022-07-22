John Cech: Montana needs the Shodair Children’s Hospital

Just over a year ago, I humbly accepted an invitation from Shodair Children’s Hospital to serve as an honorary co-chair for the “Hope Takes Flight” campaign to build a replacement hospital on the campus in Helena. Since that time, I participated in the public launch event and have proudly voiced my support for this incredible organization and its ambitious plans. I’ve also watched in amazement as this new state-of-the art facility takes shape on the southeast corner of Montana’s capital city.

Shodair CEO Craig Aasved says, “This building is what Montana kids deserve.” I couldn’t agree more. Mental health is a public health crisis nationwide, but particularly in Montana where we sadly rank in the top five for suicides. The team at Shodair is held in the highest regard for its professionalism paired with emotional intelligence in caring for this vulnerable population, 99% of whom are Montana youth.

Montana Children’s Foundation has made great progress toward its $14 million goal to fund the $66 million project. I’m encouraging Montana businesses, organizations, and individuals to support this effort because for over 126 years Shodair has been dedicated to Montana and it’s our turn to show them our appreciation. More than 90 percent of the project’s construction work and materials are Montana-based. This, to me, affirms Shodair’s commitment to serve this fine state we all share.

The new facility is slated to open early in 2023 so fundraising will continue through the end of this year. I invite you to join Victoria and me, along with my fellow honorary co-chairs MSU President Waded Cruzado and U of M President Seth Bodnar and his wife Chelsea in supporting this inspirational project. We are proud to stand alongside Shodair because like Shodair, Montana’s colleges and universities are committed to helping future generations live their best lives.

A heartfelt thanks to those of you who have already contributed to Shodair’s campaign. Know that your support will be appreciated and put to good use. To those who haven’t, I would encourage you to look at the renderings, videos, and descriptions found at shodair.org/hope-takes-flight/ or schedule a personal tour for an up-close view of this great project. Together, we can help hope take flight as Shodair creates a healthy and hopeful Montana through specialized psychiatric care for children and adolescents.