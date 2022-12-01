John Cech: Join Carroll College to celebrate 'A Spirit of Christmas'

This week, Carroll College launched a new tradition which I hope continues for the next 100 years. It is “A Carroll Christmas: A Spirit of Christmas, Service, and Giving.” I am grateful to the members of our Division of Finance, Administration and Facilities Management, in collaboration with volunteers from other departments on campus and Dick Anderson Construction in Helena, who all came together to transform Carroll into a beautiful symbol of the Advent Season as we prepare for Christmas. The campus trees, memorial garden and historic St. Charles Hall are adorned in lights and our students, faculty and staff are decorating their dorms, windows and offices for the holidays.

On Nov. 28 we began this new tradition with Bishop Austin Vetter celebrating a Mass in the All Saints Chapel followed by a procession to O’Connell Hall where we lit up the campus on the shout of “Go Saints!” The tree lighting ceremony was followed with Christmas music, hot chocolate and cookies.

Historically, candles and Christmas lights have been used to represent Christ, “the Light of the World.” Bishop Vetter reminded us that the lights help symbolize to us that we are to be the light to others, to show them the way of Christ.

We were also reminded that our students, faculty and staff are lights to each other and Carroll, just as our wonderful community of Helena is a light to the rest of Montana. Our students come from across Montana, 44 states and 21 different countries. In addition to Catholicism, our students represent many different faiths. It was evident on Monday night that the “Spirit of Christmas” is alive and well on our campus.

Free community Christmas stroll tours

During the first two weeks of December, we are opening up the campus to the community to come and stroll and enjoy the beautiful Carroll campus and our joyful Christmas lights. The strolls are free and will start on the half-hour between 5:30 and 7 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Dec. 5-7 and 12-14. Members of our admissions team will lead the tours and share some history and points of interest about Carroll’s campus along the way. Please join us!

Pope St. John Paul II shared that “Carroll College is meant to be a beacon to the Church in the Northwest.” Each of our students, faculty and staff as well as our Helena community members are indeed points of light which represent the beacon Carroll is meant to be. I look forward to welcoming you to our campus as we share our light with the greater Helena community.

Merry Christmas and go Saints!