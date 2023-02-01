John Cech: Carroll’s community asset

Carroll College is very grateful to be an integral part of the Helena community and we greatly value this relationship.

Our mutual growth and success as a community and college are inextricably connected and that is why I would like to help clarify some questions which have been raised in recent letters about Carroll’s ARPA proposal submitted to the city of Helena.

Firstly, we would like to thank the city commission for advancing our proposal and believe that we are one of the seven finalists being considered from a pool of over 40 initial applications because our proposal explicitly fulfills two of the four objectives outlined in the city’s funding criteria — two areas critical to Helena’s success — economic development and quality of life.

We believe there is some misunderstanding about the scope of the request and who benefits.

This grant, along with additional funding from private donors, foundations, corporations and the college, would help advance a project which will serve as a community event venue which would provide Helena with a much-needed all-inclusive facility for large outdoor concerts, local and statewide events, regional and state tournaments, and a variety of athletic events.

With the proposed renovations, the stadium would go from being utilized 18 times a year to as many as 75 times a year, bringing tens of thousands of additional people to Helena which would have a major economic impact on our local economy.

A rising tide lifts all boats and we look forward to continuing our over century-long partnership with the Helena community. For more details on the specifics of this proposal, please visit carroll.edu/HelenaARPA.