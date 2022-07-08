John Cech: Carroll College’s strategic vision through 2027

On June 30, we hosted over 130 Helena community leaders and Carroll partners and supporters for breakfast in the Campus Center to share our new strategic plan through 2027.

I began by engaging in a conversation about Carroll’s “Why” which can be illustrated by the story of one of our recent graduates who grew up in Helena: Taylor South, class of 2016. Dr. Taylor South just completed medical school at the University of Colorado and is now about to begin his first year of residency. Taylor enrolled at Carroll to play football but shared the following with me, “School, though I took it seriously, did not capture my dreams like the lights on a crisp autumn Friday night. It was football that brought me to Carroll College, but it was the relationships and experiences gained at Carroll that would change my life forever.”

Taylor went on to log over 5,000 hours of service in our community during his time at Carroll and he found his engagement with the liberal arts at Carroll prepared him well for medical school. Taylor shared the following excerpt from his medical school application, “The past four years at Carroll awakened in me a desire for service, and have reinforced my passion for leadership. My exploration of the medical field has shown me a doctor has the unique opportunity to be both a servant and a leader.”

For 113 years, Carroll has been changing lives of students like Taylor and preparing students to be not only the most skilled nurse, doctor, teacher, accountant, engineer, writer, poet, or attorney but also to be thoughtful and engaged employees, family members, volunteers, and citizens.

Our foundation in the liberal arts, our Catholic values and intellectual tradition, and our commitment to our community are what make Carroll unique.

I believe you would be hard pressed to find an industry in our Helena community where you will not find a Carroll connection or Carroll graduate. There are currently 2,889 alumni living and working in the greater Helena area. In addition, there are more than 375 Carroll employees in the community who support our hometown businesses and organizations.

Carroll’s Strategic Plan through 2027 has five key imperatives focused on growing Carroll’s impact in partnership with our community, our state, our region, and our nation. It is a vision for how we will enhance our ability to influence the lives of our students as we prepare them to help ensure your companies, organizations, and our wonderful city continue to become even better places to work and live. The plan has five key imperatives.

1. Define, enhance, and communicate the Carroll experience:

What makes Carroll distinct? Why have we been named the #1 Regional College in the West by US News and World report for the past 11 consecutive years?

Over the past year we have worked with several companies to research, define, communicate and execute our brand, resulting in our “For the Adventure” branding.

2. Enhance our academic profile:

We want to expand on the many ways we already partner with our community and region to provide real-world, hands-on practical experiences as they step from the classroom to the workplace while strengthening our liberal arts foundation. We envision some significant growth in community engagement for Carroll, including growing new programs in healthcare and other high demand fields.

3. Expand our reach:

Currently, about 40% of our students are from Montana with the rest coming from 44 states and 15 countries. What is interesting and exciting is that five years after graduation, 72% of our graduates are employed in Montana – so we are a net importer of talent.

We are working to increase our diversity of students on campus by removing barriers. We hope to ensure a campus culture that allows for all students to flourish on campus, particularly those who historically have had limited access to education.

We enjoy fantastic partnerships with the community of Helena through supporting important events such as the Symphony Under the Stars for 18 consecutive years. We also have a great relationship with Helena College; we currently have 60 students enrolled who have transferred from Helena College to Carroll to complete their bachelor’s degrees.

4. Embrace our Catholic values:

Carroll is one of our nation’s 220 Catholic colleges and one of only 10 Diocesan colleges in the nation. The Catholic faith provides a solid foundation here at Carroll and it calls us to treat every person with dignity and respect. Our faith leads us to serve those who are in need and to reach out to those communities which have been marginalized.

5. Support our people:

As I think about our strategic plan, this may be the most important imperative. Supporting Carroll’s future and impact in the world by leveraging a spirit of stewardship and sustainability is key. As we move forward, investing resources in our people — faculty, staff, and students — is critical.

One key outcome of this plan is to grow our enrollment by an additional 270 students by 2027. We are always excited to explore new ideas and develop cooperative endeavors that lead to even more meaningful educational and service opportunities for our students while strengthening the vitality and love we all have for OUR Helena community.

How can we help you? What other partnerships and sectors should we address? Feel free to send your thoughts to me at president@carroll.edu.