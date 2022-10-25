John Cech: Carroll College: For the adventure!

Carroll College had a very successful start to its Autumn 2022 semester by welcoming 345 new students to campus from across Montana, 44 different states and 21 foreign countries. This was our largest class since the beginning of the pandemic and represented a 10% increase in new students over the fall of 2020. With nearly 1,200 students enrolled this fall, we have close to 950 people living in our on-campus residence halls and apartments which includes some of our neighboring Helena College students. The campus is alive and bustling, and every night and weekend there is something going on – from speakers, to plays, musical events, athletic competitions, liturgical services, Campus Ministry retreats, or outdoor recreational activities such as hikes and camping trips.

Carroll is bucking the national trends that indicate many colleges and universities are experiencing diminishing enrollment between 5-10%. I believe one of the reasons Carroll has done so well despite the effects of the global pandemic on higher education is due to the fact that through all the challenges we have remained singularly focused on the well-being of our students and maintaining their academic progress as well as ensuring our campus community remains engaged and supported. Our faculty work tirelessly to ensure our students needs are met through the delivery of high quality and rigorous academic course work and lab work. In addition, our Campus Ministry team, under the leadership of our Chaplain Fr. Marc Lenneman, provided our students the opportunity to experience the positive impact that spiritual and faith encounters have in bringing peace and understanding to individuals within the Carroll community during difficult times. Our entire staff and campus community have rallied behind our students to move past the difficulties presented by the pandemic and are embracing our revitalized campus.

This autumn, there is a renewed spirit and energy here at Carroll; the excitement on campus is palpable. Some of the highlights from this fall include:

● The announcement of our new Global Student Refugee Initiative, thanks to the generous support of Ray and Susie Kuntz and many other donors. We are grateful for the presence of three Ethiopian students whose witness is changing the lives and perspectives of many of our students, and we hope to add new students from Ukraine this winter. For more information on how to be involved in this program, contact giving@carroll.edu or call the Carroll Office of Institutional Advancement at 406-447-4406.

● Celebration of our partnership with Helena College. On Thursday, Oct. 6, a large number of faculty and staff from both Carroll College and Helena College came together on the Carroll campus to celebrate our joint work together. Carroll and Helena College have created a dual admission program through which Helena College students can seamlessly transfer to Carroll to complete their bachelor’s degrees. We also have been housing out-of-town students from Helena College here at Carroll.

● Focus on the liberal arts, including undergraduate research opportunities, student internships and outstanding community engagement events such as Carroll’s Theatre Program. We are sending a group of students to the M.J. Murdock autumn research conference and our faculty and students are in full preparation for Carroll’s annual Literary Festival.

● Interest in Carroll’s allied health and nursing programs continues to grow. Our nursing program has 183 students enrolled in the program (pre-nursing to seniors). Carroll matriculated 55 new Bachelor of Nursing RN students this past spring/summer with an NCLEX Pass rate of 95% for the traditional students and 100% overall for the accelerated nursing students. The statewide NCLEX RN pass rate for June is 82%. In addition, our new Master of Social Work program enrolled 24 students in its new fall cohort, which represented a 50% growth from its first year.

● Our Fighting Saints Athletics teams have enjoyed an outstanding fall series of competitions from here at Carroll to across the states of Montana, Idaho and Oregon.

● Carroll recently learned that its student loan default rate is 1%, which is one of the lowest in the nation. Carroll was recently recognized for this at a Washington, D.C., higher education conference.

Later in this autumn season, we will have some additional new initiatives Carroll will be announcing to the public. In advance of those announcements, I would like to thank the amazing faculty and staff here at Carroll for their dedication and commitment to our students and their work in developing new educational pathways and opportunities.

Earlier this spring, we launched our new Carroll brand message: For The Adventure. This phrase is meant to combine two key ideas: 1) All of life is a glorious adventure; and 2) You have a specific and unique part to play in its pursuit.

Friends from across the Helena and greater Montana community, thank you for your support of Carroll College, our students, as well as our faculty and staff. We are proud of our mission as a Catholic diocesan college and look forward to serving students of all faiths. We are also proud of our community here in Helena and look forward to being a valuable player in helping to make Helena as well as the entire state of Montana one of the most desired places to live in the world!

Go Saints!