John Cech: 2022 set the stage for growth at Carroll College

As 2022 comes to a close, I wanted to take this opportunity on behalf of the Carroll College community to thank the greater Helena community for your support of Carroll College. A college and its community benefit each other in so many ways. A special thanks to those of you who came to the campus to participate in our Spirit of Christmas light tours, attend our Christmas music concerts, or any of our other performances or athletic events — we are so pleased to welcome you! Carroll is proud of the over 2,500 alumni who live and work in the greater Helena area. Our 1,200 current students come from across Montana, 43 other states, and 21 different countries. Over four years, they call the Queen City of the Rockies their home and are important contributors to the daily life of our community.

I am proud of the fact that while 60 percent of Carroll’s students come from outside of Montana, 72 percent of our graduates are working in Montana five years after graduation. Given the workforce challenges all states are facing across our nation, this infusion of talent is invaluable.

Over the past year, we launched a new branding campaign at Carroll, “For the Adventure.” We are made for lives of adventure – each one of us playing our part in a grand story. At Carroll, we guide each student to discover a transformative sense of mission and calling, and to pursue that calling with joy. The Carroll experience is the beginning of a lifelong journey – for the adventure!

This past fall, we welcomed our largest first-year class in three years which represented a ten percent growth in new students coming to Carroll over fall 2020. We launched a new Global Student Refugee & Asylee Initiative with support from alumni, the community, and philanthropic foundations. We look forward to expanding the program to include enrolling several displaced college students from Ukraine this winter.

I am grateful to our faculty and staff who work tirelessly to serve our students on a daily basis, as well as our Board of Trustees, including Bishop Austin Vetter and Board Chair Fr. Patrick Beretta, who are deeply committed to the mission and success of this college and most importantly, our students. Carroll is proud of the accomplishments of our students in the classrooms and laboratories, in the field as interns and researchers, and on the athletic courts and sports fields. I believe our mission as a liberal arts college and foundation as a Catholic diocesan college serve our students and Montana very well.

I am grateful for the individuals and foundations who have stepped up in significant ways to benefit Carroll’s students and our mission over the past year including many of our esteemed alumni, community partners, and supporting foundations.

A strategic vision for the futureOver this past year, Carroll has finalized its strategic plan with five key imperatives for the next five years: 1) Define, Enhance, and Communicate the Carroll Experience; 2) Enhance our Academic Profile; 3) Expand our Reach; 4) Embrace our Catholic Values; and 5) Support our People. As a part of this important effort, we are launching internal Action Groups who will be working over the next semester to identify and recommend key action items which will set the stage for growth and expansion of the college and its impact on Montana.

As Carroll moves forward, we know our relationship with the community and state are of vital importance. We look forward to seeing progress on some key initiatives which are tied to our strategic plan and vision including:

Planning for a fall 2025 launch of a Physician Assistant Program, pending accreditation, and developing the program in accordance with Carroll’s mission and based on the accreditation standards required by the formal accrediting body.

Expanding our new 3+3 partnerships with Gonzaga University and the University of Montana to grow our pre-law program at Carroll, and enable students to graduate with both a Carroll bachelor’s degree and a UM or Gonzaga JD in six years total – one year earlier than traditional pathways.

Leveraging opportunities to support our liberal arts programs and student undergraduate research.

Working through a newly approved Campus Master Plan on improvements to the campus which will enable us to offer spaces to the community for more events, concerts, regional high school athletic competitions, and local school events – an expansion of the spirit of partnership seen each summer when the Helena Symphony brings the Symphony Under the Stars to the Carroll campus.

Implementing new community partnerships, including one with St. Peter’s Health to create a transformative opportunity which will provide a truly unique setting on our campus focused on community health and education.

We have also set forth a goal to grow Carroll’s enrollment including undergraduate and graduate programs by 20 percent to 1,415 by 2027.

Carroll College has existed for 113 years and the impact it has had on Montana, the northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest has been profound. I am confident that impact will grow significantly not only over the next five years but well beyond that.

On behalf of the Board, faculty, staff, and our alumni, I extend my deepest thanks to the Helena community for the very special relationship and bond we share. The best is yet to come. Happy New Year and go Saints!