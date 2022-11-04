John B. Sullivan III: It's up to us to defend our hunting traditions

Hunting season is here. Many hunters— including me — will head out this weekend in search of good times and a chance at harvesting Montana’s publicly owned game.

While afield I’m often reminded of how lucky I am to hunt and to participate in the North American Model of Wildlife Management. This fuels my desire to preserve our traditions and opportunities and push back against efforts to privatize and commercialize our wildlife.

Time afield also provides an opportunity for introspection. It's easy to point fingers, but it's important to look in the mirror and recognize how our actions and behavior as hunters play a role shaping the future.

Here are six ways hunters can help to defend our hunting traditions:

1. Be Respectful and Ethical: Show some decency and follow the rules. Whether you're hunting public or private, know that it's often hunters who are our own worst enemies; poor behavior by a few can ruin opportunities for all. Help police our own ranks and respect the multiple-use aspect of our public lands. Ethical and respectful behavior from the hunting community will lead to more opportunities to access and hunt elk. Recognizing this, FWP recently launched a campaign aimed at improving hunting behavior and ethics, called It’s Up To Us - Respect Access - Protect the Hunt. Learn more at fwp.mt.gov/itsuptous.

2. Be Neighborly: Ask for permission to access or hunt private lands. Knocking on doors and making phone calls are still worthwhile strategies, but be courteous, offer help in return, and if possible, start this process long before the hunting season; don't knock on doors early in the morning or late in the evening, and don’t expect to receive permission the day you ask for it; plan ahead. It's important that hunters show landowners that we’re good neighbors.

3. Participate in Elk Management: Harvest a cow elk where needed. There’s an allure to bull hunting, but any elk is a trophy. If we expect public hunting to remain an effective form of wildlife management, then we need to do our part to help where needed, and in some places, that means killing some cow elk. Most of these needs and opportunities are concentrated on private only (see #2 above), but if your tag is valid for antlerless elk, be proud to fill your freezer with a tasty cow. I know I am.

4. Get Engaged: Join a hunting conservation organization. Volunteer your time to help carry out worthwhile missions. Show up when the Fish & Wildlife Commission, to the Private Lands Public Wildlife committee, or to the Land Board meetings. Call and write elected officials. Participate during comment periods. Make your voice heard.

5. Donate to a Cause You Believe In: Donating personal time is hard; trust me, as the volunteer board chair for the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, I get it. Sometimes a monetary gift can be just as helpful. I encourage you to donate to groups and causes that are fighting back against the privatization of Montana’s wildlife, like the legal effort to Keep Elk Public.

6. Vote: A mentor of mine often says that 90% of Montana’s hunting and fishing issues are decided on election day. Vote!

And then after the election, get to know your elected representatives. Call or write them. Ask to sit down with them for coffee or a beer. These are ordinary Montanans just like us and building relationships with them and explaining what issues are important to you is incredibly important. Do this now, before the legislative session begins in January.

Thank you for doing your part to make sure our hunting traditions remain now and well into the future.

And best of luck in the elk woods.