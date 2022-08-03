John B. Sullivan III: Hollow complaints on elk management

Debby Barrett, former lawmaker from Dillon, is reprimanding Montana FWP for not using more tools to kill more elk in Montana.

Pointing to her legislation from nearly 20 years ago, she highlights tools FWP should use, including “liberalized harvests, game damage hunts, landowner permits, (and) animal relocation.”

Conveniently, Barrett fails to mention that these very tools — save the logistically challenging relocation of elk — are widely employed by FWP already. The only reason these tools aren’t successful everywhere is because some landowners opt not to implement them. It’s really that simple.

If Barrett thinks there are too many elk but is unwilling to participate in any one of the numerous tools available — including unlimited cow tags for half the year, or the ability for one hunter to harvest up to three elk per year, or the 15% of permits set aside for landowners, or the carefully managed damage hunts, or the 454 agreements which award elk permits to landowners in return for minimal hunter access — then maybe the problem isn't a lack of tools available; maybe the problem is a refusal by some to use them. If Barrett chooses not to participate, her complaints ring hollow.

Most Montana landowners are great neighbors and stewards of our public wildlife, and they recognize that effective elk management requires participation from those who often control access to elk. Where landowners have participated in management, elk populations are at or near objectives. This truth — plus the number of landowner set-aside permits repeatedly left on the table — lead us to believe that only a loud minority of landowners want something they’re unwilling to say publicly, knowing their demands are unwelcome in Montana.

How’d we get here?

Often considered to be the single most damaging piece of legislation to effective elk management in Montana, Barrett's House Bill 42 signed into law in 2003 handcuffs FWP into managing elk to landowner-tolerated herd objectives. Both the legislation and the objectives are out of touch with current realities in Montana and prevent wildlife professionals from effectively doing their job; it’s the quintessential case of excessive legislative meddling in wildlife management.

A big part of the perceived failure with elk numbers is this: FWP’s own elk management plan states “to avoid over-harvest of accessible elk on public lands or private lands open to hunting, the inaccessible elk may not be included in objective numbers," yet FWP continues to count inaccessible elk, which Barrett doesn’t mention.

Barrett isn’t the only one trying to play Montanans for fools. Her son-in-law, Chuck Denowh, is the policy director for the United Property Owners of Montana (UPOM), the group currently suing FWP using the same arguments.

If this was really about managing elk numbers, we’d see both Barrett and UPOM celebrating the liberal harvest opportunities implemented by FWP instead of demanding unlimited bull tags as the solution, which, as we all know, would do little to control elk populations.

But no. This is an all-out attempt to privatize and commercialize Montana’s elk for personal gain using the only avenue they have — outdated tolerance objectives — to strongarm FWP, the commission and the Legislature to give them what they really want: unlimited and transferrable bull tags.

Barrett tries desperately to get readers to believe that hunters only care about trophies but omits that these permitted areas are in response to land ownership and herd dynamics of elk; if these areas were free-for-alls, hunters would flock to nearby public lands, forcing more elk on to private sanctuaries, making life for landowners in these areas more difficult. Most of our neighbors don’t want that, but Barrett and UPOM seem to.

Montanans have repeatedly called bull on these porous efforts to assign self-serving "solutions" that don’t match the stated problem.

We invite Barrett to be part of the solution rather than living in the distant past and cheerleading a lawsuit that only a mother-in-law could love.