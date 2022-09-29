Joe Dooling: Support Curt Dallas for county commissioner

After Labor Day, campaigns kick into high gear for the final stretch. Like you, I have been watching the local races and researching our candidates. In 2020, the commissioners proposed, and the voters approved, the initiative effecting eight county races making them nonpartisan. As the Republican Central Committee Chair, I supported that measure because I felt that our local candidates were being subject to, and pressured by, the national trends of politics of both parties.

I was extremely disappointed to learn that McCormick and Hunthausen, two of our three Lewis and Clark County commissioners, have publicly endorsed a candidate in the current commissioner election. My disappointment comes from the fact that these two elected officials have endorsed a candidate in nonpartisan positions, essentially attempting to stack the commission in their favor.

These endorsements are problematic for a couple of reasons: What if their endorsed candidate doesn’t win? Are they setting up the possibility of an adversarial relationship?

Folks, this is not a job interview and the commissioners don’t get to pick and choose their future co-worker. Elections are to be by the people for the people, not big government putting people into positions to support their own agendas. We the voters of Lewis and Clark County get to choose the next commissioner.

The current county commissioners are endorsing, hoping to sway the public to vote for, a candidate who spent her entire life as an attorney and lobbyist, working for whoever wrote the biggest check, no matter what the cause or issue, good or bad. She’s even hired a professional consulting firm to help get elected. I’ve spent my life in politics, raising funds and supporting candidate campaigns and the one thing I've known is the lobbyists tend to work for whichever organization pays them the most money.

The candidate that I endorse and proudly will vote for is Curt Dallas. Curt Dallas is a fourth-generation Lewis and Clark County resident. He was 25-plus years with MDT and worked in the family real estate business, Dallas Land Company. He has a long history and intimate knowledge of the value of land, property rights and needs of this county. Curt has spent 30-plus years as a football referee for high school and college, developing great skills dealing with the public, and will fairly call the shots and not be influenced by big check books. Curt’s grass roots campaign and fundraising efforts started around the family kitchen table. You’ll be hard pressed to find a more humble, earnest, hard-working guy and as commissioner, he’ll be the champion of the voters, something the commission has been lacking for a long time.