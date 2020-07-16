Jim Posewitz: Lessons from the man in the arena

Poz stood tall and strong, and was endowed with great intellect and oratory. He played football for MSU, was in the Army, raised six sons, and earned an MS in fish and wildlife management. Yet, both Roosevelt and Posewitz knew that strength in body and mind alone, while desirable, was not enough. In their view, greatness demands character exhibited through actions and moral conduct and not merely words or intentions. One must have the courage and humility to be vulnerable and fail in pursuit of the greater good. This attribute, above all, is what gave Poz his unique quality in life.

Poz’s effort to preserve the Yellowstone River stands victoriously among his many achievements and is illustrative of his way of being. In the early 1970s, federal energy policy called for the Yellowstone River to be dammed and its water diverted south of Livingston. With a conviction in the power of democracy and science, Poz led the way to engender public goodwill and establish the scientific basis for why the river needed to run free for the benefit of fish, wildlife and people. Poz boldly invited East Coast writers and photographers on a wild and scenic float down the Yellowstone River in hopes of raising a national consciousness. On the river, he was in his element, commanding his raft with exemplary strength and skill, and a deep-seated reverence for the wildness of the river itself, leaving his passengers in awe of not only the river but the mighty and persuasive man behind the oars, replete with his compelling stories of the beauty of all things wild. Poz steered this and the larger raft of life with a body, mind and character that would have made Roosevelt proud.