Jim Posewitz: Lessons from the man in the arena

The human experience is punctuated by encounters with greatness and those who lead the way.
In 1910, Theodore Roosevelt, then former President of the United States, gave the speech “Citizenship in a Republic” in which he defined the essential traits of the model citizen — as the man “who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood.” A quarter-century later, a man was born who would live up to embody Roosevelt’s powerful ideals.
Jim Posewitz (Poz) passed on July 3, 2020 in Helena, devoting nearly seven decades of his life to making Montana special. Upon his passing, Governor Steve Bullock said: "Jim was not only an essential voice for conservation and wildlife, but a friend and an incredibly kind and decent person.”
What was it about Poz that made him an effective conservationist, a beloved Montanan, and an emblematic model citizen?
Roosevelt urged every citizen to engage in worthy causes transcending oneself to serve in the betterment of community. Poz was that person. He was humble and humorous in his dealings, yet fierce in his stance and advocacy for the importance of the wild for humanity. He was deeply devoted to protecting what makes Montana unique — its untamed wildness, its free-flowing rivers, its roadless lands and its free-roaming wildlife. All this he fueled with a home-grown conservation ethic shaped by and for the people.
Poz stood tall and strong, and was endowed with great intellect and oratory. He played football for MSU, was in the Army, raised six sons, and earned an MS in fish and wildlife management. Yet, both Roosevelt and Posewitz knew that strength in body and mind alone, while desirable, was not enough. In their view, greatness demands character exhibited through actions and moral conduct and not merely words or intentions. One must have the courage and humility to be vulnerable and fail in pursuit of the greater good. This attribute, above all, is what gave Poz his unique quality in life.
Poz’s effort to preserve the Yellowstone River stands victoriously among his many achievements and is illustrative of his way of being. In the early 1970s, federal energy policy called for the Yellowstone River to be dammed and its water diverted south of Livingston. With a conviction in the power of democracy and science, Poz led the way to engender public goodwill and establish the scientific basis for why the river needed to run free for the benefit of fish, wildlife and people. Poz boldly invited East Coast writers and photographers on a wild and scenic float down the Yellowstone River in hopes of raising a national consciousness. On the river, he was in his element, commanding his raft with exemplary strength and skill, and a deep-seated reverence for the wildness of the river itself, leaving his passengers in awe of not only the river but the mighty and persuasive man behind the oars, replete with his compelling stories of the beauty of all things wild. Poz steered this and the larger raft of life with a body, mind and character that would have made Roosevelt proud.
Poz dared greatly in the public square, driven by a relentless pursuit and a Herculean voice that inspired a greater consciousness. He believed deeply in the collective power of engaged people to conserve what matters most. He put himself in the center, not for the glory, but as an anchor for others to orient around and achieve greatness together. Throughout, he was guided by a belief that the land, water and its wild inhabitants were not something to be cast aside or dominated, but rather cared for, respected and loved as a public treasure. A brilliant, down-to-earth storyteller, he spoke with informed and passionate conviction about the need for action that resonated with the heart.
Poz was and will be remembered as a model citizen living a virtuous and vigorous life in keeping with the outdoor person Roosevelt was himself — persuasive, courageous, decisive, inspiring and determined.
A democracy needs individuals of this highest caliber if for no other reason than to hold the rest of us to a higher standard.
In Montana, Poz was "the man in the arena." Now, it is upon us to continue his legacy by stepping up, daring greatly, and giving it our best shot.
Thomas Baumeister is the executive director of the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame, an organization started by Jim Posewitz to honor and celebrate Montana’s outstanding conservationists.
