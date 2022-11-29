Jim L. Smith: Why we must return to civil discourse

Now that the recent elections are essentially completed, can we return to civil discourse in facing the challenges of our nation? And why is this important? Democracy depends on civil discourse between different groups of people and points of view. It also depends on the discussion being based on “good faith” where the participants abide by the facts, truth, and aim to reach a decision that benefits the common good.

One of the problems in reaching these standards in the U.S. today is the toleration of the intolerable. Tolerance of oppressive ideas, actions, policies, laws and positions serves to suppress democracy while limiting access to influencing the course of direction of the community, region, state or country.

Some concepts are lies and lies woven together create a myth. The concept of “race” is a lie, as there is only one race, the human race. The superiority of one “race” over another is a myth perpetuated to keep control of economic and social resources in the hands of the “superior” group. Patriarchy is a myth based on lies about the inferiority of women. The myth of gender being binary (only males and females) distorts the reality of possible genders. Same with the myth of there currently being a “classless society” where everyone has the same opportunity for financial well-being. The list goes on.

Various affinity groups exist in complex modern society, with a myriad of hopes, aspirations and identities. Many have railed against “identity politics” as if this were something new when the entire history of our country has been the unfolding of the awareness of various identities.

In order to gain a standing in society and any political influence or power, there is a progression which takes place. First is the recognition that there is commonality of interest and way of life of this group. Secondly, they seek representation in the course of everyday life and the political sphere with respect. Lastly, they seek a redistribution of power, access to resources, and a place in the discourse of civil society such that their interests are met.

The history of the labor movement, women’s voting and reproductive rights, the civil rights movement for minorities and for the LGBTQ community, are all examples of this progression. The very nature of a complex society, such as the U.S., means that this is a part of who we are and will always be with us. It is the continual push to expand democracy, and its granting of rights, to every member of society. When various political forces seek to repress, or stop this progression, they are on the wrong side of history.

Freedom of speech and of assembly is granted in our country, even to enemies of society, as long as they don’t transition from words into deeds. The Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol with the intent of stopping the the peaceful transition of power from the old administration to a new one an example. The violence and tyranny on that day is not about democracy. It is about authoritarianism and the destruction of democratic institutions. It has nothing to do with freedom or exercising rights.

These actions, and the organizations and opinions that led up to them, are false solutions to perceived threats to freedom. Freedom must be based on truth, not lies. The fact that a candidate did not win does not make the outcome a lie. Liberty is not freedom from outcomes you do not care for, but rather the acceptance that you are capable of being free with others in your society who have democratically decided a compromise between individual freedom and law, and general and individual interest.

We must rely on civil discourse and democratic institutions to resolve our social and political differences, not violence and tyranny. Authoritarian power seekers will, as we have seen, use the forces of repression from the state to maintain their political power. This state violence is the ultimate anti-democratic force which may destroy the civil society our democracy. Civil discourse is the basis of being able to maintain democracy and keep authoritarianism at bay, and that is why it is so important.