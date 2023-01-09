Jim L. Smith: The GOP’s problem: We have too much democracy

The “New Montana Freedom Caucus" (whatever that means) have a hatred of democracy. The problem, as they see it, is we have too much democracy. The country was founded as a republic on a democratic platform and system designed primarily to protect the rights of property, not people. The first 10 amendments to the Constitution tried to expand democracy beyond just the needs of white propertied males. The entire struggle for real democracy in the U.S. has been to expand democracy to others — racial minorities, women, gays, immigrants, Indigenous people, and so on.

But to the acolytes of this “New GOP” this expansion of democracy is a danger to their hold on power and their ability to further their right-wing agenda. Trumpists, and most of the current GOP do not desire democracy. They desire more of what Marjorie Taylor Greene, Boebert, Rosendale, Zinke and the "Freedom Caucus" represent. Hatred of anyone who is not like them and disdain for democracy and its institutions at all levels of government, right down to the local school or library board.

As the Montana Legislature cranks up for its latest session, one is reminded of Will Roger’s statement, “When Congress is in session, nobody’s property is safe!” Only now we need to modify it to say, “When the Legislature is in session, nobody’s rights are safe!” Over 4,000 proposed bills have been put forward, many to curb people’s rights. Voting rights, the judiciary, women’s right to determine their own medical decisions, Native American sovereignty, public access for hunting and fishing, the Montana Constitution and so on are all under attack. They want to shut down any feedback on proposed legislation that doesn’t agree with their goals. Trying to suppress the input from the Consumer Counsel was just one example. The resolution on tribal sovereignty is completely legally unfounded. Reservations are not “diametrically opposed to the U.S. Constitution” - Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution states that "Congress shall have the power to regulate Commerce with foreign nations and among the several states, and with the Indian tribes," determining that Indian tribes were separate from the federal government and states.

They have had enough of "Big Government," and like anyone who's had enough, they want more. Only now to codify into law their own personal beliefs and impose them on everyone else's life. They believe they have a mandate from their God, who they have created in their own image. They openly state they think they have a mandate from the voters of Montana to do whatever they want and pass whatever laws they wish, regardless of facts or consequences. Their agenda is not to govern for the interests of all Montanans, but just what the new “Montana Freedom Caucus” see as important.

Look at the statement from their leader, Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, which is the height of hypocrisy, “We know that when government expands, liberty contracts.” This from the folks who want to control a woman’s right to choose, to make it illegal for medical personnel to assist in abortion procedures, to limit trans children and adults in their medical and life choices and to tell Native Americans how to operate their reservations. They claim to be “Pro Life,” but then do nothing to help families struggling with day care or elder care needs, curbing the funding and access for thousands of Montana families. If you are prenatal, they are all aflutter about your rights, if you are preschool, well tough, you’re on your own.

It is time for every thinking Montanan to be vigilant against these self-appointed and self-righteous keepers of the flame. Without pushback from ordinary citizens, the outcome of this legislative session will be disastrous to your rights and our democracy. Unfortunately, it is that serious and that grave.

You can go to the Montana Legislatures' Bill Lookup Information website at http://laws.leg.mt.gov/legprd/law0203w$.startup?P_SESS=20231 to look up the bills being proposed and follow their progress and find the dates and times for public input. If you disagree with their agenda and their policies, speak up and speak out. Ninety days from now your chance and your rights may be gone.