I committed to write this weekly column during the legislative session, which has now ended and so, I’m done.

When I first committed, I didn’t have satire in mind, but it turns out satire is the only way to deal with some of the crackpot bills.

But what is happening in this state and the nation is no laughing matter.

The GOP was once a party of principle, but it has now lost its soul. It has largely become the party of white Christians, but there is nothing “Christian” in their uncharitable attitude about anyone who is different. It has become the grim reaper of divisiveness.

The immigration issue illustrates this. The party would rather have immigration to talk about, than to solve. The same with abortion. However, abortion is like the barking dog chasing the car. Now that the dog has caught the car, it doesn’t know what to do with it.

There is a reason that the Montana Legislature did not opt to put the abortion issue on the ballot as a proposed constitutional amendment. They realized such an amendment would probably fail.

Now, in search of new issues to rile up their base, Republicans are at a new low, led by the Florida governor — attacks on trans people, elimination of diversity in school programs, and attacks on the environment and school libraries.

Recently the Montana House expelled its trans member for “lack of decorum.” Montana used to be called, “the last, best, place,” but there is now no room for poetry. More fittingly, Montana is becoming just “the last place.”

Actually, the government occasionally does do good things. Over the last hundred years, three critical social programs have bettered the lives of millions of Americans: Social Security Act of 1935, Medicare/Medicaid legislation of 1965, and the Affordable Care Act (“Obamacare”) in 2009. Many have forgotten the history. Each of these programs was passed by the Democratic party (Social Security by FDR, Medicare by LBJ, and Obamacare), and each passed despite ferocious Republican opposition.

Unfortunately, this history was never even learned by many. Around 2009, when consideration of the Affordable Care Act was pending, placards appeared at Tea Party rallies, with no hint of irony, that said “Government, keep your hands off my Medicare” — a government program.

By 2014, the House had voted over 50 times to dismantle Obamacare. We now hear nothing from the Republicans on that. What happened? The fact is, Obamacare has now become popular. 14.5 million people have enrolled in that program and now have medical insurance. And the sky hasn’t fallen.

Nothing the Republicans have done over the past hundred years, with the exception of Eisenhower’s interstate highway program, comes close to these critical programs of social security, Medicare and Obamacare.

Many of us have grandparents who were bailed out by social security in the Great Depression. More important, it’s comforting that the elderly have a solid government pension and government-supplied health care. So, let’s not forget who brought us these critical programs and how hard the fights were.

I agree with true conservatives on one thing — government’s role must be limited. But this means we should selectively focus on true problems such as poverty, racism and the environment. The government should stay out of our bedrooms and should keep its nose out of what we read, how we dress and how we think.

We have a wonderful, and imperfect country, governed by the rule of law. My hope is that this country is not dragged down by the baser instincts of a small minority.